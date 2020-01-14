Gary Larson is one of the world’s favourite cartoonists, most well known for his creation of The Far Side, a single-panel cartoon series that was syndicated internationally to more than 1,900 newspapers for fifteen years.

While previously it has been difficult to get your hands on Larson’s work online without violating copyright, the artist has just created an official online presence, which means you can view The Far Side to your heart’s content.

Get ready to indulge yourself in the incredible and bizarre observations of Gary Larson on his official new website.

Before now, Larson has remained stern, keeping his work offline. It’s been 25 years since the comics stopped appearing in newspapers, but its cult following has stayed strong with fans hungrily trying to enjoy his work. Larson explained that the decision to finally go online was made for two reasons. First, digital security has advanced to the point his work will be safe and secondly because the exceptional graphics quality means that viewers can enjoy the comics the way Larson originally intended. Speaking about the big decision, Larson stated:

“Trying to exert some control over my cartoons has always been an uphill slog and I’ve sometimes wondered if my absence from the web may have inadvertently fuelled someone’s belief my cartoons were up for grabs. They’re not. But it’s always been inherently awkward to chase down a ‘Far Side’-festooned website when the person behind it is often simply a fan.”

On top of seeing the original comic strips, Larson has also posted scans of his sketchbooks so you can see how the cartoonists creative mind comes to life. Check out The Far Side here!