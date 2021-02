Canberra-based artist Genesis Owusu has graced us with the latest slice off his upcoming album, Smiling With No Teeth, coming next month (March 5).

THE FADER reports: “Genesis Owusu takes aim at the trappings of fame and success on new song ‘Gold Chains’. The song, a crunchy funk-rap number indebted to Prince and André 3000, plays as a celebratory moment but dig into Owusu’s lyrics a little and there’s an emptiness to the life of success and adoration.”