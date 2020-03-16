Genesis P-Orridge has passed away at age 70

Genesis P-Orridge passed away last Saturday morning (March 14) following a long battle with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. P-Orridge was first diagnosed with the disease back in 2017 and was 70 years old at the time of their death.

The artist/musician was best known for the co-founding industrial bands Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, along with other avant-garde projects such as the artist collective COUM Transmissions.

Industrial music pioneer and avant-garde icon Genesis P-Orridge has sadly passed away from chronic myelomonocytic leukemia at age 70.

Dais Records announced P-Orridge’s passing on Saturday evening, sharing a statement from the artist’s daughters, Caresse and Genesse P-Orridge.

“Dear friends, family and loving supporters,” the statement reads. “It is with very heavy hearts that we announce thee passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge.”

“S/he had been battling leukemia for two and a half years and dropped he/r body early this morning, Saturday March 14th, 2020.”

“S/he will be laid to rest with h/er other half, Jaqueline ‘Lady Jaye’ Breyer who left us in 2007, where they will be re-united.”