Genesis P-Orridge has passed away at age 70

Genesis P-Orridge passed away last Saturday morning (March 14) following a long battle with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. P-Orridge was first diagnosed with the disease back in 2017 and was 70 years old at the time of their death.
The artist/musician was best known for the co-founding industrial bands Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, along with other avant-garde projects such as the artist collective COUM Transmissions.
Dais Records announced P-Orridge’s passing on Saturday evening, sharing a statement from the artist’s daughters, Caresse and Genesse P-Orridge.
“Dear friends, family and loving supporters,” the statement reads. “It is with very heavy hearts that we announce thee passing of our beloved father, Genesis Breyer P-Orridge.”
“S/he had been battling leukemia for two and a half years and dropped he/r body early this morning, Saturday March 14th, 2020.”
“S/he will be laid to rest with h/er other half, Jaqueline ‘Lady Jaye’ Breyer who left us in 2007, where they will be re-united.”
P-Orridge was an artistic pioneer, forming the genre of industrial music with Throbbing Gristle in the 70s. After the band broke in 1981, P-Orridge founded the video art and music project Psychic TV, as well as Thee Temple ov Psychick Youth, an accompanying organisation with a cult following. In later life, P-Orridge became a “body evolutionist”, proposing a new gender that was beyond male and female.
The music and art worlds have come together in remembrance of the artist, posting their condolences on social media. Musicians John Talabot and Zola Jesus have expressed their remorse, with Jesus calling P-Orridge’s death an “unbearable loss”. Matmos’ Drew Daniel, Machinedrum’s Travis Stewart, Cold Cave’s Wesley Eisold, Scanner’s Robin Rimbaud, amongst others, have all also paid tribute to the avant-garde legend.
RIP Genesis P Orridge. A true innovator and experimental music pioneer.
— Machinedrum (@Machine_Drum)
It is shocking and uncanny to read that Genesis Breyer P-Orridge is gone, even as I knew it was coming. I have complicated and mixed feelings about their actions and legacy but absolute and deep gratitude for their musical work and artistic example. R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/5E0p8kk3Jg
— DREW DANIEL (@DDDrewDaniel)
Goodbye my friend. There will never be another. Thank you for your beauty, guidance, I’m at a loss for words. Genesis Breyer P-Orridge. Viva. pic.twitter.com/m1iBp6GtLf
— COLD CAVE (@ColdCave23)
Farewell to Genesis P-Orridge, a controversial and troubling figure for some, an inspiration and icon for others. For me, s/he was part of my musical and cultural upbringing and will certainly miss his/her presence
— Robin Rimbaud – Scanner (@robinrimbaud)