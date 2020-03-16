It’s no secret that 2020’s coronavirus pandemic has had a destructive impact on the arts. With Australia already having lost over $25 million in income from the cancellation of gigs and festivals, the global film industry is next to take the hit.

The current pandemic is estimated to cost the film industry $20 billion, 4 times higher than what had been originally predicted by Hollywood figures ($5 billion).

