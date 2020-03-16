A video of a cat playing the world’s most haunted melody is going viral

The internet is currently in shambles after this cat from Tik Tok was filmed playing a tune straight out of a horror movie.

The haunting melody was very appropriately posted by user @peepeeboye on Friday the 13th, showing young Io flexing his keyboard and composition skills.

These are scary times we live in, and Io the cat has come up with an equally spooky theme to match. Check out the video below.

The video that has now been reposted to Twitter has amassed over 2.1 million views, with users in awe of Io’s musical genius.

While the phenomena of animals playing musical instruments is not unusual, this cat’s tune could be straight from the soundtrack of a Hollywood blockbuster or a carefully crafted melody that a composer slaved over for months. Check it out below.

The responses to the video have been predictably hilarious. This guy has played the theme over the opening of Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining, and it rivals the original.

pic.twitter.com/JSDVEzpfDI — what the fuck is up kyle (@ksteeno) March 13, 2020

A real-life composer was even marvelling over Io’s musicality and the nuances behind his carefully crafted tune.

this cat is establishing a minor 3rd motif. it is developed by transposing the motif down a whole step, and then another transposition down a major third. to build tension, the motif is then repeated, until finally stepping down a half step, and down a major third to release. — miles mørkri (@milesmorkri) March 13, 2020

Others were simply hero-worshipping the artistic genius, confirming that Io is the musician that the world needs and deserves.