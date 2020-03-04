Genesis reunite for first tour in 13 years

This just in: Genesis have announced a reunion and tour, featuring the classic lineup of Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford.

They will also be joined by Phil’s son, Nic Collins, who will be taking over his father’s drumming duties, as well as Daryl Stuermer.

Genesis have announced that they will be reforming for UK arena tour, marking the first time the band have played together since 2007.

Speaking on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, the band announced the reunion.

“There’s a Genesis sound which is still there,” described guitarist, Mike Rutherford. “I missed it, it’s nice to play it again.

“It feels great, it feels the right time, we’re looking forward to doing it,” Rutherford continued. “A lot of our contemporaries have been playing a lot – we’ve done two shows in the UK in the last 28 years.”

So far all the upcoming tour dates are in the UK.

When asked about what setlist they might play, Collins responded: “There are songs you feel you have to play because the audience would feel cheated if you didn’t, then it’s a question of putting the rest of the stuff together from songs we haven’t played for a long time.”

As for his son replacing him on drums?

“He plays like me and he kind of has the same attitude as me. So that was a good starter,” Collins described.

The last time Genesis all played together was 13 years ago in 2007, aside from performances in their 2014 documentary, Genesis: Together and Apart. The band’s last album was Calling All Stations, released in 1997.

Check out the tour dates below.

Next Read: SSL Consoles: the secret weapon of ’80s pop.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Genesis UK Tour Dates

16 November – Dublin 3 Arena

19 Nov – Belfast SSE Arena

23 Nov – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

26 Nov – Newcastle Utilita Arena

29 Nov – London O2 Arena

30 Nov – London O2 Arena

2 December – Leeds First Direct Arena

5 Dec – Birmingham Arena

8 Dec – Manchester Arena

11 Dec – Glasgow SSE Arena