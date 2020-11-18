Gibson launches the Jimi Hendrix ’67 SG Custom and ’69 Flying V

Gibson has announced the release of two limited-edition Jimi Hendrix models: the Jimi Hendrix ’67 SG Custom, and ’69 Flying V.

Although Jimi Hendrix is best known for using Fender Stratocasters, he did (although rarely) use a Gibson. We know Hendrix used Gibsons in the studio, however, these Flying V and SG guitars are based on ones we know that he used live.

The 1969 Flying V is based on the guitar he used during his performance on the Dick Cavett show in 1969 and the 1967 SG Custom is based on a guitar he used during the 1969 Band of Gypsys tour and 1970 Isle of White performances.

All three guitars are being made by the Gibson Custom Shop and are limited to a number of 150 ’67 SG’s, 125 right-handed ’69 Flying Vs, and 20 left-handed ’69 Flying Vs. The ‘Vs’ come in a Murphy Lab Aged Ebony finish, while the ’67 SG comes in Murphy Lab Aged Polaris White. Both shapes are fitted with aged gold hardware.

Both of the guitars feature mahogany bodies and necks, with ebony fretboards. They differ in neck shape though, as the ’67 SG offers a ’60s slim taper and the ’69 V offers an Authentic ’67 Flying V profile.

The guitars ship with a load of case candy, including pictures of Hendrix playing the instrument and snapshots from engineer Eddie Kramer’s personal collection.

Read more about these limited edition models on the Gibson website.