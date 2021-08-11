We’re giving away copies of ‘Hades’ for PlayStation and Xbox players!

To celebrate the acclaimed roguelike Hades making its way onto consoles, we’re giving away four copies of the game to PlayStation 5 and Xbox players.

The good folk at Private Division have sent us four copies of Hades for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and we’re happy to be delivering them to four lucky readers.

Hades was 2020’s much-awarded Game of the Year developed by Supergiant Games. In Hades you’re charged with escaping hell and defeating the lord of the underworld himself, bolstered by legendary weapons and boons handed to you by members of the Greek pantheon.

The game swept up critics and fans alike upon its initial 2020 PC release, scoring accolades left, right, and centre for its punishing but satisfying gameplay, well-realised cast of characters, and dynamite art direction.

The developers have upped the ante even further with the Hades console editions, scaling video outputs to 4K/60FPS on next-gen consoles, adding DualSense support to the PS5 version, and more. Read our review of the PS5 edition of Hades here.

To enter, like and follow Clocked on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, then leave a comment on the post below. Winners will be chosen on Wednesday August 18th!

This contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed, or administered by, or otherwise associated with, Private Division. Private Division has no responsibility or liability for the organisation or fulfilment of this contest.