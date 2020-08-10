Glass Animals chat Cats, Pez dispensers, and their new album ‘Dreamland’

HAPPY: Well, the record is definitely different to your past work. Was this the kind of album that you had planned on releasing for the group, or did it just come naturally?

DAVE: It sort of happened. It was a strange one because I’ve always pointed the songs and made them about other people, for the most part. I think that was quite easy for the rest of the band to get into. This being a lot more personal, I think; one, it was about sometimes things that I didn’t really know, and two, I was really protective about stuff. And it’s your baby, when it’s about you, you want to be really careful and make sure you’re not saying anything you don’t want to say. Just want to get it right. So, I think I was definitely more protective and a lot more critical of other ideas coming in. Ultimately it worked both ways. I wanted them to be more critical of stuff I was presenting as well. But I think it worked well. We’re really good at taking criticism from each other which I think helps a lot [laughs]. It’s really important to get criticism and to mediate it and to understand it.

HAPPY: Yeah, you’ve said yourself that the whole concept of a really introspective album kind of ties in really well with the current situation. What role do you feel that music plays in uncertain times like this?

DAVE: It plays a huge role. I’m just trying to think about how I’ve been listening to music lately. I’ve definitely been listening to a lot of stuff that makes me feel comfortable, I think a lot of us are quite uncomfortable. Just because, as I said, I think the future is really just so up in the air, you want things that ground you and make you feel like everything’s actually okay. So, I’ve been listening to a lot of my old favourite records, which weirdly was a lot of the stuff that I was listening to writing this album. I started writing this when Joe had his accident, so I was feeling in that kind of way. I was feeling really shitty about the future and then was just starting to come out of that when COVID hit and I was feeling really shitty about the future again. Yeah, weirdly it has a parallel. I think for a lot of people, this nostalgia is sort of taking over at the moment. I see it a lot in what my friends are like watching on TV, what they are eating, what they’re listening to. Everything has become something that, in a way, reminds them of their past and opens up those old memories for them. I think those have a new freshness for them, they feel kind of new. That’s how we’re experiencing things now. Getting that old shit up.