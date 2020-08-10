Fans reach out to Azealia Banks after she makes alarming Instagram posts

Cw: suicide, mental illness

Rapper Azealia Banks has worried fans overnight after posting a disturbing series of Instagram stories, telling fans she has looked into voluntary euthanasia.

The 29-year-old 212 singer said she’s sick of being someone “people continue to make fun of”.

American rapper Azealia Banks has received an outpouring of support from fans after she yesterday described wanting to “end her tenure on Earth”. The original five stories saw Banks post plain white text, detailing the mental anguish of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic alongside “constant public ridicule” making “life harder than its worth”. The singer said, “I’m not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy, I’m just ready to go.”

🚨🚨Someone go check on Azealia Banks PLEASE !!!! 🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/NjHyZs3ndT — Buck (@TheBucklictic) August 9, 2020

Banks followed up the posts with audio messages, telling her followers of her plans to voluntarily euthanise herself after she had finished the projects she is currently working on, eluding to a film and new music.

The singer is notorious for her manic and public bipolar episodes, which have earned her some high profile enemies, including Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, Grimes, and more recently Lana Del Rey. On top of this, last month Banks revealed she was yet to receive millions of dollars of revenue from her 2014 debut album, alleging her record label had pocketed the money. However, many perceived the claim to be born out of paranoia on the singer’s part and symptomatic of mental illness, rather than related to any real legal dispute.

Last week, Banks claimed that she was going to have a “Britney Spears moment” before shaving her head. On Instagram, she said the move was to “feel fresh again”, signalling a new start for the rapper.

Over the years, fans have paralleled Banks’ online outbursts to that of rapper and 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West. Both Banks and West suffer from bipolar and have a public record of outlandish and irrational behaviour online and offline. Yet fans argue West is afforded empathy for his erratic behaviour, while Banks is awarded the “angry black girl” narrative.

Fans online have shared their concern for Banks’ mental health and the unjust public ridicule of the singer.

this is sad, actually. i mean one of the most talented artist in our generation, azealia banks deserve better. pic.twitter.com/cK6MlkWl9p — fernando. (@fernandokills_) August 9, 2020

Kanye gets thoughts and prayers and becomes a billionaire with all the bs he’s said. People care about his mental health and will give him a pass. Azealia Banks has had similar breaks in her mental health and the blogs ignore her. She doesn’t get any passes. Pray for her too! pic.twitter.com/TVPbDGnoIT — You Done Messed Up A-A-Ron (@theteaisbyme) August 9, 2020

both kanye west and azealia banks have bi-polar disorder, and while kanye is coddled by his corny fans, azealia is berated and labeled as a “crazy bitch” by the entire world. the double standard is sick, and i really hope people take her cry for help seriously. — ♓mason🏳️‍🌈 (@poppers_y2k311) August 9, 2020

Kanye West brazenly disrespected, slandered and Bashed black people, women and compared himself to hitler and yet he is being coddled and pitied. BUT YOU GUYS would rather swallow razor blades than show Azealia Banks a little compassion. You guys are SICK pic.twitter.com/ECKHD8LiiR — HELP AZEALIA BANKS (@JennyTheKid1) August 9, 2020

Wtf Azealia banks is contemplating suicide and no one cares but y’all had so much sympathy for Kanye and men’s mental health. — STREAM FREAK OR GO BALD (@dojas_hairline) August 9, 2020

Banks has since taken to Instagram to clarify that she is doing better.

