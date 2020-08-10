Coronavirus: Melbourne records deadliest day for the second day in a row

Over the weekend, Melbourne recorded its deadliest coronavirus day yet, with 17 deaths and 394 new cases.

Now sadly, the record number of fatalities has been eclipsed, with this morning’s reports indicating that there were 19 deaths in the last 24 hours, along with 322 new cases.

Whilst the number of new cases has been decreasing since the highest total of 725 last Wednesday, the number of deaths is slowly increasing. It’s a trend which experts expect might continue, according to the ABC.

There were 322 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours. Sadly, there were 19 deaths reported #Covid19VicData pic.twitter.com/TINmAA7DBI — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 9, 2020

It comes as Victoria remains under Stage 4 lockdowns which includes a curfew between 8 pm and 5 am.

Meanwhile, Queensland has recorded 1 new case today with 11 cases active. Over the weekend the state closed its borders to NSW and the ACT.

Monday, 10 August – coronavirus cases in Queensland: • 1 new confirmed case

• 11 active cases

• 1,089 total confirmed cases

• 677,300 tests conducted Sadly, six Queenslanders with COVID-19 have died. 1,072 patients have recovered.#covid19au pic.twitter.com/0HVejZ5HQ9 — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 9, 2020

Elsewhere, Tangara School for Girls in northern Sydney announced yesterday that it would be closing for two weeks following the discovery of two cases. It comes after a contagious man visited 7 venues around Sydney and the inner west last weekend. NSW has now recorded 14 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.