Donald Trump is apparently trying to get his face onto Mount Rushmore

Bored with the whole coronavirus thing, which has just surpassed over 5 mil cases in America, Donald Trump has his sights set on bigger and better undertakings than handling a crippling pandemic.

Instead, Trump has been figuring out how to get a fifth presidential figure carved onto Mount Rushmore. Who, you may ask? Well, none other than the current bumbling president himself.

Donald Trump sets his sights on “dream” of having his face etched onto Mount Rushmore alongside iconic US presidents, according to South Dakota Governor.

That’s right, in a classic Donald Trump manoeuvre, the president is less focused on the actual handling of the country and instead on his legacy, in a conquest to get his face engraved into the 60ft-high granite structure which currently features US presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln.

The news has come out of an NYT exclusive which revealed South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem, as a possible threat to the current Vice-President Mike Pence – with rumours that Trump may replace him with the female candidate to try and improve polling numbers ahead of the impending 2020 election.

The article also dug up some details about Trump’s persisting run-ins with the South Dakota representative, including how Noem met Trump in the oval office in 2017:

“He said, ‘Kristi, come on over here. Shake my hand,'” Noem said in 2018. “I shook his hand, and I said, ‘Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime. We have Mount Rushmore.’ And he goes, ‘Do you know it’s my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?'”

Noem did what many of us would have done and thought “surely not”.

“I started laughing,” she recalled. “He wasn’t laughing, so he was totally serious.”

On top of that, Trump kept bringing it up. Reportedly, the president made the remark again in a rally that same year. He did try to revoke the claim as a joke, but it wouldn’t be the first time Trump claimed he was just joking to get out of hot water; think the injecting of disinfectant or the shining of bright light in the body to cure COVID. Yes, very funny jokes Donald.

Plus, last year, another White House advisor reached out to Noem’s office, with the not-so-subtle enquiry: “What’s the process to add additional presidents to Mount Rushmore?”

While Trump was in South Dakota last month enjoying Fourth of July festivities, Noem reportedly encouraged the president’s fantasy, presenting him with a four-foot replica of Mount Rushmore with his face on it.

So, do we reckon Mount Rushmore will get a fifth addition? Logistically, probably not. According to experts, there is no way that Trump’s face can be carved into the structure without compromising the other four presidents.

But, then again, I am not sure Trump would let that stop him. Currently, a change.org petition has a steady 6,500 signatures in support of getting the president’s face up there. To be honest, weirder things have happened this year so I wouldn’t be surprised at this point.

Trump said that his dream is to have his face on Mount Rushmore. My dream is to never see his face again. — Buddy Winston (@BuddyWinston) August 9, 2020

The White House asked about adding Trump to Mount Rushmore!!! Trump then got the bad news that in South Dakota the public display of a penis is a felony. — Roadrunner (@BeeepBeeep33) August 9, 2020