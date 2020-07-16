Kanye West is apparently back in the 2020 US presidential race

Kanye West changes his mind faster than you can down your morning coffee.

In his latest development, it appears he’s back in the 2020 presidential race.

Claims that Kanye West withdrew from the US 2020 presidential election are tested, as new evidence proves he has begun filing the necessary paperwork.

On July 4th, music icon and braggadocious global superstar Kanye West announced he would be running in the 2020 US election. The world was shaken. Waves of shock, fear, and excitement. Then, as quickly as it began, it was over. Only yesterday, we were reporting on the end of West’s run for US president. Perhaps it was best to leave the democratic path open for Biden. As wild and fresh as a Ye presidency would be, a closer look at his cooked policies had us a little worried. But now here we are. The unpredictable tale of Kanye and politics goes on.

Here’s what we currently know. Yesterday, (July 15th) Mr West completed the first bit of paperwork needed by FEC (Federal Election Commission). The paperwork made clear that the “Principle Campaign Committee” would have Kanye as their candidate. The rapper’s party has been titled BDY which TMZ have claimed stands for Birthday Party. The acronym doesn’t quite line up, but hey, this is Yeezy we’re talking about. Have a look below:

It’s all still a bit up in the air, but Kanye may not have given up just yet. American citizens, you still may have a chance to vote for the man who wants to “realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future”. Inspirational, yet vague. My goodness, he sounds like a politician already.