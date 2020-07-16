Eventide unveils the Undulator magical modulated tremolo

Eventide has an unrivalled pedigree in digital effects. From the dawn of the digital era to today, the company has led the way in rackmounted effects processors, with the H3000 Ultra-Harmonizer considered to be their crowning achievement. From this seminal device comes their latest offering, the Undulator plugin (for VST, AAX, AU and iOS).

Billed as a ‘magical modulated tremolo’, Undulator can bring wobbly and choppy vitality to any signal. What’s more, it comes in at a very competitive $19 USD, with all proceeds going to charities that fight systemic racism and violence.

Eventide has just launched the Undulator. Inspired by their iconic H3000 Ultra-Harmonizer, proceeds from this great value plugin will be donated to charity.

Beyond what you would expect from a tremolo, the Undulator excels in ethereal ambience, deep, detuned modulation and dubby echoes.

It’s definitely not of the ‘set and forget’ variety either. A unique aspect to its interface is the ribbon, which can be mapped to MIDI controllers. This functionality makes it easy and intuitive to create tremolo speed variations in the midst of a performance, for example.

Eventide will also be donating 100% of the proceeds from the desktop version of Undulator to the Equal Justice Initiative and the NAACP Legal Defense & Education Fund, citing:

“We stand in unity with the Black community and will take action by donating to organizations that support justice and social change.”

For all the details, visit Eventide.