Back to the ’90s: meet the 10-disc version of Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of those iconic PC staples. Unlike any actual international flights, it’s due to touch down next month. And for those in Europe who have a pathological attachment to nostalgia, you can also get a 10-disc box set version of the game.

That’s right. If you still have a disc-drive, you can enjoy the distinctly old-school experience of spending several hours installing the double-layer DVDs. At the end of it though, you’ll be rewarded with the most awe-inspiring Flight Simulator of them all.

Put the kettle on and settle in for the long haul. A European edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator will come in a massive 10-disc box set.

As previously reported, the game is massive in every respect. With over 40,000 airports on the map, the game itself will take up a staggering 150 GB of hard drive space. But if the trailer is anything to go by, it will be well worth the investment.

On an Aerosoft (who will publish the physical version across Europe) forum post, administrator Mathijs Kok noted:

“This is very much a simulator that depends on the cloud if you want to use it to its full potential. So the boxed version makes it possible for people on a slower internet connection to get the sim installed without downloading the ‘content’.”

So for some, it’s more than just a collector’s item: it will actually make this bandwidth-hungry game easier to enjoy.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will be available on August 18. Head over to the website for all the details.