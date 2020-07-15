Yours And Owls Festival drop huge homegrown 2021 lineup

Yours and Owls have dropped the full lineup for their 2021 festival… and ooh boy are we excited.

Ever since this coronavirus thing took hold, music festivals have been getting cancelled left, right, and centre. With international artists unable to make the trip down under, it’s been left to festival organisers to book lineups of homegrown talent. As far as homegrown Aussie lineups go, this is as big as it gets.

Tones And I, Lime Cordiale, Benee, and more are set for Yours And Owls Festival 2021. You don’t want to miss out on this.

Joining the party next January will be a whos-who of Aussie artists, including Tones And I, Lime Cordiale, Hockey Dad, Benee, PNAU, and heaps of others.

The festival will go down in Wollongong at Stuart Park on Saturday, January 23rd – 24th

Pre-Sale tickets will be available from July 22nd, 8.30am. Register here.

General tickets will be available from July 23, 8.30am through Moshtix.

Check out the full lineup below:

Tones And I

Benee

Cosmo’s Midnight

DMA’s

Hayden James

Hockey Dad

Lime Cordiale

Pnau

Running Touch

What So Not

Winston Surfshirt

The Smith Street Band

Slowly Slowly

Children Collide

Stand Atlantic

The Vanns

Haiku Hands

B Wise

George Alice

No Money Enterprise

Adrian Eagle

Clowns

Phma

Yours Truely

Shining Bird

Wax Mustang

Greta Stanley

Towns

Jerome Farah

Cry Club

JK-47

Verge Collection

Private Function

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers

Party Dozen

First Beige

Gauci

Dregg

Good Lekker

Homesick

The Groans

Paradise Club

Adam Newling

Boomchild

Romero

Austen

Draftday

E4444E

A Place in Prague

Alice and the Bird

Angelo the Poet

Aodhan

Big Twisty and The Funk Nasty

Blackout Fun Club

Champion the Boy

Kitten Heel

Left Side Filter

The Nice Folk

The M1

OK Hotel

Quite Like Pete

Slinky Red

Sloshpit

Solid Effort

Sunset Headrest

Tired Girl

UTI

Year6Disco

Yen Strange

DJ Plead

Jennifer Loveless

K2k

Body Promise

Randy Knuckles

Cover Sound System

Beachcombers

Bobonis

Grab more info at the Yours & Owls website.