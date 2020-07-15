Yours And Owls Festival drop huge homegrown 2021 lineup

Yours and Owls have dropped the full lineup for their 2021 festival… and ooh boy are we excited.
Ever since this coronavirus thing took hold, music festivals have been getting cancelled left, right, and centre. With international artists unable to make the trip down under, it’s been left to festival organisers to book lineups of homegrown talent. As far as homegrown Aussie lineups go, this is as big as it gets.
Tones And I, Lime Cordiale, Benee, and more are set for Yours And Owls Festival 2021. You don’t want to miss out on this.
Joining the party next January will be a whos-who of Aussie artists, including Tones And I, Lime Cordiale, Hockey Dad, Benee, PNAU, and heaps of others.
The festival will go down in Wollongong at Stuart Park on Saturday, January 23rd – 24th
Pre-Sale tickets will be available from July 22nd, 8.30am. Register here.
General tickets will be available from July 23, 8.30am through Moshtix.
Tones And I
Benee
Cosmo’s Midnight
DMA’s
Hayden James
Hockey Dad
Lime Cordiale
Pnau
Running Touch
What So Not
Winston Surfshirt
The Smith Street Band
Slowly Slowly
Children Collide
Stand Atlantic
The Vanns
Haiku Hands
B Wise
George Alice
No Money Enterprise
Adrian Eagle
Clowns
Phma
Yours Truely
Shining Bird
Wax Mustang
Greta Stanley
Towns
Jerome Farah
Cry Club
JK-47
Verge Collection
Private Function
Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers
Party Dozen
First Beige
Gauci
Dregg
Good Lekker
Homesick
The Groans
Paradise Club
Adam Newling
Boomchild
Romero
Austen
Draftday
E4444E
A Place in Prague
Alice and the Bird
Angelo the Poet
Aodhan
Big Twisty and The Funk Nasty
Blackout Fun Club
Champion the Boy
Kitten Heel
Left Side Filter
The Nice Folk
The M1
OK Hotel
Quite Like Pete
Slinky Red
Sloshpit
Solid Effort
Sunset Headrest
Tired Girl
UTI
Year6Disco
Yen Strange
DJ Plead
Jennifer Loveless
K2k
Body Promise
Randy Knuckles
Cover Sound System
Beachcombers
Bobonis
Grab more info at the Yours & Owls website.