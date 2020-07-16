Obama, Kanye, Elon Musk, and more targeted in massive Twitter breach

In extremely hectic news, major celebrities and companies have had their Twitter accounts hacked as part of a massive cryptocurrency scam. Presidential hopeful Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Apple, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Kanye West were among those targeted in the scam.

Each tweet boasted an identical message: if you pay into this Bitcoin account, we’ll pay you back double. While most of these tweets were deleted in mere minutes, The Verge claims that followers still managed to transfer over $100,000 into the fraudulent accounts.

Some of our biggest celebrities have been targeted in a major cryptocurrency breach. Although the tweets in question scream “scam” on every line, hackers have still ended up with a nice little $100,000 tip for their efforts.

“I am giving back to my community during COVID-19!” former U.S. President Barack Obama’s fraudulent tweet read. “All Bitcoin sent to my address below will be sent back doubled. If you send $1,000, I will send back $2,000… Only doing this for the next 30 minutes! Enjoy.”

The hackers were thoughtful enough to tweak each celebrity’s post to suit their personality. “I’m feeling generous because of Covid-19,” Elon Musk’s tweet read. “I am giving back to the community,” fake Joe Biden wrote in comparison.

With the attack reportedly lasting only an hour, a Twitter spokesperson has announced that the organisation was “aware of a security incident” and “taking steps to fix it.” While an operation of this magnitude seems pretty huge, Bitcoin scams have become increasingly popular in recent times.

Back in May, a 15-year-old hacker and his self-professed team of “evil geniuses” managed to swindle $24 million in cryptocurrencies from a blockchain corporations advisor.

“Pinsky and his other cohorts are in fact evil computer geniuses with sociopathic traits who heartlessly ruin their innocent victims’ lives and gleefully boast of their multi-million-dollar heists,” the swindled advisor said about his underage hackers.

