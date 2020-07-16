Britney Spears’ mother Lynne files legal docs to be involved in daughter’s finances

Lynne Spears, the mother of pop icon Britney Spears, has reportedly filed legal documents to be included in any decisions related to her daughter’s finances.

It comes as concern continues to swell online for the singer, alongside the growing global resurgence of the #FreeBritney movement.

As the #FreeBritney movement gains traction and the conservatorship of Britney Spears is scrutinised, her mother has filed a court request to be involved in the arrangement.

As reported by The Blast, Lynne Spears filed to receive “special notice” on “all matters” related to her daughter’s finances – in particular, a multi-million dollar trust named the SJB Revocable Trust.

The trust in question was established in 2004 to “hold and manage” Britney’s assets “during her lifetime, and provide distribution of those assets upon her death”, setting up her two sons for the future.

Britney’s finances are currently controlled under a court-approved conservatorship which was established by her father Jamie Spears in 2008 following a public breakdown. However, the details of the conservatorship have drawn criticism, with Jamie allegedly having filed for the arrangement under the pretence that his daughter had early-onset dementia. At the time of filing, Britney was only in her twenties.

Over the last few years, a fan-made #FreeBritney movement has sought to free the singer from the control of her father. The movement has gained traction of late as Britney’s conservatorship is due to potentially end on August 22, 2020. On a side note, the conservatorship is currently temporarily being controlled by her “care manager” Jodi Montgomery, after Jamie stepped down late last year due to health reasons.

According to ET, Lynne has made several attempts over the years to be involved in the conservatorship. Now, having filed a request with the Los Angeles County Courts, it seems she could finally have her say. Fans of Britney appear to be in support of the move.

Lynne Spears should take over…or just be around 24/7! #FreeBritney — Avais Siava (@AvaiSiava) July 11, 2020