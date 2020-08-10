NSW South Coast faces flooding as BOM issues severe weather warnings

Following a weekend of wild weather, numerous flood warnings and evacuation orders have been issued for locations on NSW’s South Coast, according to the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM).

Over 900 calls have been made to the NSW SES, 400 of which were reportedly made from Sydney residents in relation to fallen trees and damaged roofs.

Following a wild weekend of heavy rain and damaging winds, the South Coast is experiencing flooding and BOM has issued a severe weather warning for parts of NSW.

This morning BOM has issued a severe weather warning for parts of NSW including Port Macquarie, Newcastle, the Central Coast, Sydney, Wollongong, Huskisson, and Ulladulla. BOM is warning of damaging winds and surf in these areas.

Floods in Boorowa, NSW today. It’s been a crazy day here for farmers and I hope everyone is staying safe x pic.twitter.com/VGq3r3JVwE — Shelby Gilbert (@ShelbyGilbert__) August 9, 2020

Meanwhile, around 300mm of rain occurred in the South Coast towns of Moruya, Nowra, and Captains Flat over the weekend. Evacuations have taken place in Sussex Inlet, Moruya, Terara, East Nowra, Worrigee, and North Nowra.

A major flood warning has been issued for Shoalhaven River at Nowra and Terara. Elsewhere, minor flood warnings have been issued for the Deua River, the St. Georges Basin, and the Snowy River, as well as a final flood warning for Molonglo River.

Last one. Shoalhaven River at the Bombay Crossing. So. Much. Water. 9 months ago this road was closed due to #bushfires.#NSWFloods2020#Floods pic.twitter.com/8qk34NTVND — Susie #MaskUpAustralia (@TweetSusieTweet) August 9, 2020

If you require emergency help call the NSW SES on 132 500. Call 000 for life-threatening emergencies.

Stay safe out there everyone.