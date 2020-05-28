BOM winter outlook predicts above average rain for parts of the country

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) released its latest climate outlook overview today, and as predicted, it’s looking set to be a wet winter.

In particular, inland Australia is looking at more than a 70 percent chance of above-average rainfall between the months of June and August. These predictions are influenced by a warmer than average eastern Indian Ocean which is increasing moisture in weather systems.

BOM has released its latest climate outlook and whilst it’s set to be a wet winter for inland Australia, the east coast might just miss some of the rain.

However, it seems the rainfall predictions are not equal across the board. If you’re in southwest WA, Tasmania, or the coast of NSW and Victoria, your chances of a wetter than average winter are lower. Similarly, northern Australia will be going through its dry season, so low rainfall is expected.

The rain also won’t be starting straight away, but still get ready for a hit of winter next week. The first week of June is shaping up to be drier and cooler than average for most of the country, besides southwest WA, where it will actually be warmer.

Winter days are set to be warmer than average for northern and eastern Australia and Tasmania, whilst the southern mainland should expect cooler days. If you’re not one for the cold, the good news is that winter nights are looking likely to be warmer than average across the nation.