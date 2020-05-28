This guy from Queensland spent his isolation building one big ass kookaburra

Only Australia could be responsible for something like this.

Weighing in at a whopping 750kg, this kookaburra is the definition of unparalleled productivity in isolation.

Queenslander Farvardin Daliri took his spare time in lockdown and turned it into a giant 750kg sculpture of a Kookaburra.

During these dull days, sometimes you don’t know what you need ’til it’s right in front of you. Dr Farvardin Daliri, an artist and academic, seemingly understood this better than most. His isolation creation, a 750kg, laughing kookaburra, took to the streets for a spin this week, and the video really speaks for itself.



So why did Daliri choose this Aussie bird for his living masterpiece? In a discussion with The Guardian, he explains his actions pretty rationally: “It’s a work of love. The festival we are having in Townsville, 25 years old, has ‘unity in diversity’ as its motto. Native animals and birds we all relate to them in the same way. It is a point of transition – from I’m a migrant, to I’ve arrived”. And that’s what the Kookaburra does. It’s a symbolic totem to represent arrival.

At a staggering 4 and a half metres tall and 8 and a half metres long, the kookaburra will no doubt join the ranks of other random big sculptures in Australia. I’m looking at you Big Banana, Big Pineapple, and Big Prawn. The fact that the kookaburra laughs as well just gives it that extra level of iconic status. Daliri knew this too, telling the ABC, “We want to have the last laugh over COVID-19 with the kookaburra.” And what a glorious day that will be.

