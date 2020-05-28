Billie Eilish annihilates body shamers in powerful short film

Billie Eilish has copped a fair amount of body shaming and criticism – and she has finally had enough. Although the artist shouldn’t have to respond to body shamers (and nor should she be subject to such hate) she has just completely annihilated trolls in a video and accompanying voiceover.

Titled Not My Responsibility the singer-songwriter uploaded the video to her YouTube channel in a haunting response to the criticism she has received about her body and appearance.

The powerful video is partnered with a voiceover of Billie Eilish directly confronting body-shamers and tackling topics such as slut-shaming.

The video begins with Eilish dressed in all black against a stark backdrop in which she begins to slowly undress as she is submerged in glossy liquid black. Throughout the performance, she remains stony-faced, almost vulnerable but also remarkably resilient and strong in the face of harsh criticism about her body, clothes, and general appearance. Something that many leading female celebrities are familiar with but shouldn’t have to accept.

The performance was originally played during a live concert but it is the first time the words have been put to video, in a production Eilish created herself. But it may be the words that she recites that have the most profound impact throughout the video:

“Do you really know me?” Eilish describes. “You have opinions about my opinions about my music, about my clothes, about my body. Some people hate what I wear, some people praise it, some people use it to shame others, some people use it to shame me, but I feel you watching always. Would you like me to be smaller? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet?”

Do yourself a favour and watch the full short film here: