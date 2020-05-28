Here are 5 of our favourite instalments from the Rude Baby TV online gig series

If you’re not already across Rude Baby TV, you’re missing out. For the whole month of May, from Tuesdays to Fridays, Rube Baby Records have been presenting a series of live sets from awesome up-and-coming musicians via their Instagram channel.

And while regular live-streamed programs expire at the end of their broadcast, each Rude Baby TV performance has been archived through IGTV. That means you can go back and watch each set as many times as you please. So, before the final few performances are released into the world, we thought we’d do a run-down of five of our favourites so far.

Arkadian – Gotta Be

Having only released their debut EP last year, Melbourne outfit Arkadian have carved out a unique sound for themselves in a pretty short period of time. It’s indie-rock, but its irresistibly groovy and danceable — think Bombay Bicycle Club or Phoenix.

For their Rude Baby TV performance, however, Arkadian stripped their sound back, letting their melodies thrive in more of a folk-focused environment. Matt and Liam from the band laid down a performance of their track Gotta Be, live from their bathroom. And as I’m sure you’re aware (from your many hours singing in the shower), bathrooms have great acoustics. Fittingly, this tune sounds amazing. It’s equal parts subtle and soaring; raw and well-thought-out. Check it out for yourself below.

Bowlos – Werribee Line

Similarly to Arkadian, Rude Baby TV’s live-streamed format saw Bowlos strip back their country-tinged brand of alt-rock. Here, Bill and Jack perform on one acoustic guitar and a synth, delivering a raw rendition of their track, Werribee Line.

Again, the altered setting perfectly fit Bowlos’ melody-driven songwriting style. In this particular rendition, each line of the track is given space to breathe, highlighting the song’s undeniable charm. Cop it below.

Ruby Mae – Bona Fide

Ruby Mae’s Rude Baby TV performance is probably the most beautiful to date. Not only is she set up in a sun-drenched room alongside her brother, but the performance is flawless and heartfelt. With backing from raw, homely guitars, the warmth of her voice really shines through.

Ruby has a new EP in the works, so definitely keep your ears peeled for new music. Judging by what we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes.

Franco Cozzo – Pelangi

Coming to you live from their backyard, Franco Cozzo have delivered an unbelievably sultry version of their track Pelangi; a cut from their upcoming album. Performed with just vocals, guitar, and saxophone, the band still manage to make this song sound huge.

This is the perfect soundtrack to a romantic night in, and let’s face it, we’ve all been having a lot of nights in lately.

Babyccino – 12345

In one of the more inventive instalments of the series, Babyccino delivered a version of her song 12345, joined by two other versions of herself. Duelling saxophones are layered over guitar and vocals, creating a whirlpool of folky sounds.

