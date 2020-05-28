Resistance, A Wonderful Life and more: Happy’s Weekend Reading

On the list for this weekend in reading is Resistance, a call-to-action and memoir from the iconic songwriter Tori Amos, as well as a deep exploration of the substance of existence with Frank Martela’s A Wonderful Life.

Diary of a Young Naturalist invites us into the world of a teenager and his connection with nature, The Wisdom of Tea dishes up life lessons from ancient Japanese ceremony and Elizabeth Tan’s new short-story collection, Smart Ovens for Lonely People, will have you endlessly intrigued. Let’s check out the selection.

Resistance, A Wonderful Life, Diary of a Young Naturalist, The Wisdom of Tea and Smart Ovens for Lonely People are the best new books for the weekend.

Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change and Courage by Tori Amos

Tori Amos’ work as a songwriter has never shied away from the political. Using a combination of lyrics and sage advice, Amos’ memoir is aimed at people who are passionate about change for the better. See Hachette for more.

A Wonderful Life: Insights on Finding a Meaningful Existence by Frank Martela

Ready to dive into the deep end? Martela’s collection of essays explore the depth and breadth of existence, pondering questions of motivation, satisfaction, happiness and finding your place in a complex world. Via Pan Macmillan.

Diary of a Young Naturalist by Dara McAnulty

Teenage author Dara McAnulty explores his connection to the surrounding natural world in vivid detail. It provides an undoubtedly fresh perspective on environmental issues and challenges us to imagine the future of our biosphere. See Text for more details.

The Wisdom of Tea by Noriko Morishita

Noriko Morishita has studied the Way of Tea for more than 25 years. From this period of reflection and meditation on the art, she gleaned lessons in patience, perseverance and how to make the most of life’s momentary delights. Via Allen & Unwin.

Smart Ovens for Lonely People by Elizabeth Tan

One of Australia’s most strikingly inventive writers, Elizabeth Tan, has returned with a new short story collection. A suite of stories that encapsulates her eccentricities as well as her talent for social commentary. See Brio for more.