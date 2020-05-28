Sex workers recommend using the ‘reverse cowgirl’ to help curb coronavirus

The Europeans have always been a step ahead of us when it comes to innovative ways of thinking. So it’s no surprise that Swiss sex workers have confirmed that the reverse cowgirl position is the way to go.

In the face of a global pandemic, we have all had to change up our working lives and the same applies in the sex industry in which certain measures are being taken to ensure the health and safety of employees.

Swiss sex workers have devised guidelines to assist in curbing the spread of coronavirus, hoping that the government will lift the temporary ban on sex work. Guidelines include going at it in reverse cowgirl only.

Keeping in mind that the sex industry is a legal and legitimate workplace in Switzerland, health officials placed a temporary ban on all sex work over two months ago. Sex workers have been heavily financially impacted by the move and have created their own list of regulations adhering to social distancing measures which have been backed by sex-worker advocacy group ProKoRe.

This comes after New York City published guidelines for sex during a pandemic – and they aren’t a fan of the ol’ rim job in particular; stating that the safest way forward is to take care of yourself. Sex robots and toys are also being encouraged – and you know now is a better time than ever to take full advantage of free Pornhub Premium.

Along with reverse cowgirl and doggy style as identified coronavirus-friendly sex positions, the other recommendations from the guidelines include some interesting suggestions. These include face-masks worn by sex workers at all times, letting a room air after each session for a minimum of 15 minutes and cleaning sheets and linen at approximately 60 degrees to kill any viral bacteria.

We aren’t too sure how this will play out with health officials admitting that the virus can carry up to four metres. So our recommendation is to stay safe and prioritise alone time for a little while longer – but stay away from those DIY sex toy tutorials.