Pornhub Premium is now officially free for everyone

Pornhub appear to be pretty committed to minimising the impact of the coronavirus. How? By giving the public quite the reason to stay at home.

After offering free premium access to people in Italy last month (followed by Spain and France), the company is now making its premium service free for everyone around the globe.

Pornhub are hellbent on flattening the curve and keeping people home, with the company making their premium subscription free to everyone worldwide.

As the severity of the COVID19 outbreak worsens, the company have decided to open up their premium service to everyone. A premium subscription gives its users access to select exclusive content (although the content won’t be so exclusive now), and the subscription is set to remain free until April 23rd. If you’re interested, you can sign up at the site’s Stay Home landing page and score that free month of extra content.

Speaking on the rollout, the Vice President of Pornhub Corey Price described: “With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time.”

Pornhub have lent quite the helping hand in terms of combating the effects of coronavirus. During April, the site will be offering 85% of its video sales to performers affected by the pandemic. The company is also donating tens of thousands of surgical masks to emergency medical technicals and paramedics around the globe. Finally, Pornhub will be donating $25,000 to the Sex Workers Outreach Project.

So, if you happen to notice more closed doors around your house than normal, now you know why.

Pornhub is now giving people a free month of Pornhub Premium, in hopes that it will incentivize people to stay home and flatten the curve/make self-quarantine easier for people to handle. 💪https://t.co/bNjGal1Mzp pic.twitter.com/pP8NSDN8F4 — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) March 24, 2020

Pornhub is donating 50,000 (!!!) surgical masks to NYC. Also offering free Pornhub Premium subscriptions. But mostly the surgical masks. pic.twitter.com/XcStfxOEIG — Alex Zalben (@azalben) March 24, 2020

