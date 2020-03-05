Coronavirus porn is currently going viral on Pornhub

Yep, you heard it right. Coronavirus porn is a thing and it’s officially come to Pornhub.

Currently, if you search for “coronavirus” on the site, over 100 videos appear, and the number is only growing.

Where there’s a will, there’s a way: Coronavirus has officially made its way onto Pornhub and it’s surprisingly existential.

A video titled Bodycam Footage (CDC Agent) Investigates Deserted Wuhan is currently doing the rounds. The video features Jerry, a healthcare worker wearing a hazmat suit. As he stumbles around a dark medical facility he comes across a woman and they proceed to fuck. The couple behind the video is a duo called Spice x Rice.

“I think people are attracted to COVID-19 themed porn the same way people who are scared of their shadow are attached to horror movies: We are all searching for things that make us come alive,” Spicy, the male half of the duo said in an interview with Vice.

“COVID-19 is something that brings fear and mystery to pretty much everyone in the world right now,” he continued “You need to be able to feel something, and what better way to make you feel something than the global crisis we are all in right now.”

Some of the other titles include MILF In Coronavirus Quarantine Gets Hard Fucked for Medicine and Coronavirus patients fuck in quarantine room. Nice!

In COVID-19 Coronavirus: Horny Slut Has to Use Protection During Outbreak! Chase Poundher gives his partner a 30 second rundown on the importance of proper mask usage during the outbreak, before they eventually do the dirty. Who said education can’t be fun?

You can check out a promotional video for Bodycam Footage (CDC Agent) Investigates Deserted Wuhan below.

