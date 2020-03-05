Andre Cordova breaks the boundaries of genre on ‘Lunatic (feat. Retook)’

There’s nothing quite like the music of Andre Cordova. In a relatively short amount of time, the Sydney-based artist gas crafted a sound that feels simultaneously direct and experimental; it’s rooted in pop, but stretches into far more exciting and unexpected sonic territories.

Now, with the release of his new single Lunatic, he continues to establish his penchant for crafting uncategorisable but endlessly mesmerising gems of sound. If you’re not already across this artist, we strongly recommend you change that now.

On his new single Lunatic, Sydney-based artist Andre Cordova teams with Retook to deliver an abrasive, genre-bending slice of auditory brilliance.

Throughout the new single, Andre Cordova blends elements of hip-hop, electronica, alt-rock, and metal, delivering something uniquely his own. As he flips between abrasive, glitchy, electronic rhythms and brutal guitar riffs, Cordova marries two conflicting sounds. However, each aspect of the song is tied together by strong writing and captivating vocal delivery.

Across the track’s three-minute run-time, it pulls successfully in myriad sonic directions—it never sits in one place for too long. The track explores themes of abuse and the fight for your own sanity; hence why this harsh, jolting soundscape is so effective. Cordova will pull you into the universe of the song and leave you hanging on each word.

These still may be relatively early days for this Sydney artist, but judging by the quality of everything we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great material from Andre Cordova.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.