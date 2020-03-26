It looks like there could be some new My Chemical Romance on the way

Emo/rock legends My Chemical Romance reunited last year, and if you were wondering about new music, it seems you might not be waiting too long.

According to one keen-eyed fan, frontman Gerald Way has reportedly registered some new, unreleased tracks online.

If it’s true, then there’s plenty of reason to be excited. This would be the band’s first material since their reunion last year, and their 2010 album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys. A switched-on Reddit user pointed out that Way had added not one, but two new tracks to the BMI Repertoire, a site for musos to upload their tracks for royalties.

Longtime fans of the band seem to know a bit more about these two tracks than just their names, and thankfully, they’ve provided some context for those curious. One of the tracks recently registered is a song called Emily. This was a track that was originally released as a rough mix back in 2016, as an addition to the band’s 10-year reissue of their iconic album, The Black Parade.

The other is titled Still Alive, a name which has not been mentioned or teased previously. It could be an entirely new track, or as some other fans have suggested, it could be from the band’s Conventional Weapons era. Apparently, the band ditched a load of demos at that time so they could begin writing their fourth album.

My Chemical Romance were set to visit Australia, New Zealand, and Japan this year but the tour was cancelled due to coronavirus. Have a listen to the rough mix of Emily from 2016 below.