Prepare to fall in love with Lars Night. The Brisbane-based singer-songwriter (real name Lara Wilkinson) makes the kind of music that will immerse you wholly; it floats around you, hypnotising you with its shape-shifting rhythms and sultry hooks. Seriously, Wilkinson really knows how to write a melody.

With the release of her debut EP About Lars Night, she has immediately established her incredible penchant for crafting captivating gems of sound. If you’re not already listening to this artist, we strongly recommend you change that.

On her debut EP About Lars Night, Brisbane-based singer-songwriter delivers an immersive and infectious collection of neo-soul gems.

The new EP is a melting pot of jazz, soul, pop, and electronica — each song has its own distinct identity, yet fits comfortably into the overarching vision of the artist’s sound. With rich, flawless production and blissful vocal harmonies, About Lars Night will seep into your bones and stay there for weeks.

Taste Of It eases you into the EP with dark, jazzy melodies and slinky rhythms. From here, songs like Ego and Bad Boy further expand upon her sonic output; they each add new elements of brooding synth-pop, thriving in sparse production and carefully-considered hooks.

Green is a stripped-back piano ballad, while Delicate Times closes things out with a tasteful and irresistibly groovy guitar solo. By the time this closing track reaches its conclusion, you’ll have been roped in completely by Lars Night’s spellbinding blend of sounds.

These are still early days for this Brisbane artist, but judging by the quality of what we’ve heard so far, I think we can safely expect plenty more great tunes in the future.

In the meantime, do yourself a favour and listen to the new single above.