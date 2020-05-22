Introducing Rude Baby TV, a new live-streamed performance series

Ever since COVID-19 took hold and the planet was plunged into lockdown, musicians have struggled to find platforms through to which to share their music and connect with fans. Of course, streaming services are still up and running, but they lack the interactive, community-focused elements of live music.

Cue Rude Baby TV; a new live-streamed performance series, connecting emerging Melbourne musicians with new audiences, and re-connecting them with existing audiences.

Got the isolation blues? Let Rude Baby TV reintroduce a bit of that live music magic into your life.

Here’s a basic run-down: for the whole month of May, from Tuesday to Friday, Rude Baby TV (presented by Rude Baby Records) are streaming a series of home-recorded live performances from a stack of awesome up-and-coming acts.

So far we’ve seen performances from the likes of Bowlos, Franco Cozzo, The Crane District, and Ruby Mae; spread across living rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms.

“Our main focus with this project is to give ‘up-and-coming’ artists a platform to perform,” the label say of their new project. “By using IGTV to upload recorded performances instead of live-streaming, we’re allowing the audience to tune in in their own time and rewatch their favourite videos time and time again.”

“We really want to draw attention to local artists in a period of time where they’ve lost opportunities to play to a live audience.”

And yes, while you’re probably used to live-streamed Insta videos disappearing before your eyes, each Rude Baby TV performance has been archived on their Instagram page.

Over the coming weeks, you’ll be catching sets from Babyccino (Tuesday 26th), Therapy Dog (Wednesday 27th), Obelia Waxwing (Thursday 28th), and Convenience Store (Friday 29th).

Tonight, Fuzzrays will be taking to the virtual stage from 5pm. Make sure you catch that right here.

Check out a full run-down of upcoming performances below: