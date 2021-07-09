Glass Animals joins the list of ever-growing artists who have recorded Simlish versions of their songs for the popular video game

Jamoo, Glass Animals fans!

The British band have made headlines once again for their rendition of their hit song Heat Waves.

The original song by Glass Animals took out first place this year in Australia’s Hottest 100 poll.

This helped give the album more exposure after covid-19 heavily impact upon its reception due to restrictions on festivals and touring.

The song received further reach, attracting new audiences via its feature on FIFA 21. It was after this moment that lead singer, Dave Bayley knew the “album is going to make it!”

This belief received additional affirmation when Bayley crossed paths with a 12-year-old who recognised him as “the FIFA guy!“.

“That was a huge thing. Absolutely huge. I feel really honoured to have been part of that – especially as someone that’s played quite a lot of that game in the past.”

Bayley went on to express his latest collaboration with the Sims 4 as “a dream!”

‘Heat Waves’ simlish translation was part of the Sims 4 music festival, where a sim avatar of Bayley joined Bebe Rexha and Joy Oladokun as headliners.

Bayley mentioned that the Sims 4 festival came at a good time and was perfect due to his enthusiasm towards trying anything.

Fans were grateful for the opportunity provided by EA.

The closes I’ll ever get to glass animals thank you @TheSims 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zUurvK50yZ — Ku-rai @🌴ACNH⛺ (@KuraiYuutsu) July 1, 2021

Back in 2012, Katy Perry kickstarted the trend by re-recording her song ‘T.G.I.F’ in the iconic language.

Since then a myriad of artists including Kimbra, The Pussycat Dolls, My Chemical Romance and Lily Allen have jumped on the bandwagon.

In an interview with NME, Bayley expressed how “hard” yet “funny” recording in simlish was, primarily due to the emotional nature of ‘Heat Waves’ coupled with the jibberish language.

“It took me like an hour to just try and get through the song and do one take because me and the engineers just kept laughing!”

Check out the live performance below:

There’s no other way to put it but, whippna choba dog!!!