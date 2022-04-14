What’s happening at Goros this month?

Get down to the Surry Hills’ best Japanese restaurant Goros this long weekend, and enjoy great food, backed by even greater events.

Never been to Goros? Well they describe themselves as a “Japanese restaurant/late night party cluuuuub/events space tucked away in the backstreets of Surry Hills,” which sums up the venue quite nicely.

Enjoy delicious Japanese cuisine every night, then dance the night away with great music and DJs til late.

So what’s happening this month at Goros? Aren’t we glad you asked.

Tonight, Goros is putting on a Bad Thursday party to kick off your Easter long weekend, because life is too short to be good. If you want to avoid lines, grab a booking on the Goros website before tables fill up.

Then next Saturday, get dressed up and head down to Surry Hills for Goros’ Hello Kitty Party. Few characters hold the cultural significance that Hello Kitty carries in Japan, rivalling the likes of Mickey Mouse and Super Mario, yet a Hello Kitty Party decked out with DJs, food, and cocktails sounds so much better than a Mickey Mouse party.

But if that’s not enough action for you (in which case, you definitely expect too much), Goros is heading into its fourth week of Cherry Bomb festival, a celebration of Japan’s Sakura Festival. Until May 7, you can be part of sensory experience that is Cherry Bomb, chock-full of delicious food and cocktails, pink things, music, and everything else that can be linked to cherry blossoms.

See you there, friendos.