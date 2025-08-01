Greaser Bar’s August lineup is stacked with everything from indie and punk to alt-metal and psych.

Whether you’re chasing raw energy or something a little more experimental, there’s plenty to dive into. Highlights include Munkey Town’s gritty rock, Outer Control’s fast-paced punk, and Red Velvet Rascal’s dreamy psychedelia.

With a mix of live shows and late-night DJ sets, Greaser keeps things moving all month long.

Friday 1

Philter kicks off a stacked night with brooding post-punk from Pity Vincent (11pm), indie-disco grooves by Boys At The Back (10pm), melodic punk from Catchcry (9pm), and synth-punk energy via Shock Value (8pm). Sam Felix keeps it mellow with acoustic originals from 5pm front bar, then DJ Kaiz spins upbeat floor-fillers. Out back, Sunoe’s slick house vibes flow into late-night heat with Halves until 3am.

Saturday 2

Twisted Lullaby tear up alt-metal from 11pm. Aiden Night And The Revenge bring gothic post-rock at 10pm, Backlit serve dark alt-rock at 9pm, and The Graveyard Club open with dreamy moody pop (8pm). DJ Daven holds it down all night. Front bar grooves by GBass and DJ Jordamn keep the vibe alive till 1am, while the garden’s late-night soundtrack goes deep with Jakey J and Sunoe.

Sunday 3

No Clue blast fast, loud punk (9pm), ELYSIUM coat the night in shoegaze haze (8pm), and Pleasantly Confused kick off with indie-ska vibes (7pm).

Wednesday 6

F#CK YEAH Wednesdays serve a dose of country-shoegaze by Sydney collective Big Dog (8pm), sharp post-punk with 20th Century Boy (9pm), and heartfelt indie emo by Hypoallergenic (10pm).

Thursday 7

Munkey Town bring raw rock energy (10pm), The Captive East dish alt-grunge (9pm), and Redline start the punk charge (8pm). Front bar soulful solo vibes from GBass from 5pm set the mood early.

Friday 8

Newies own Outer Control, storm the stage with furious punk (11pm). Deadheat thrash it up (10pm), Serial Killer Dinner Party serve theatrical punk (9pm), and Last Dig Academy bring gritty post-grunge (8pm). DJ Daven keeps the dancefloor moving. Thomas McCluskey’s laid-back solo set kicks off front bar from 5pm.

Saturday 9

Royal Chant fuzz it up late (11:30pm), Korderoy plays alt-pop experiments (10:45pm), and A Little Town Called Keith drop lo-fi indie (10pm).

Wednesday 13

F#CK YEAH Wednesdays roll on with 20th Century Boy headlining post-punk swagger (10pm), Redline punk grit (9pm), and Psychosis Moses raw rock (8pm).

Thursday 14

Weekend warm-up with Red Velvet Rascal’s heavy neo-psych (10pm), jangly indie from The House Plants (9pm), and slow-burning shoegaze by Lonely Sort Of Death (8pm). Blake Evans returns for a warm acoustic front bar set from 5pm.

Friday 15

Adams Parade headline pop-punk hooks (11pm), The Drop Beers hit fast garage rock (10pm), Born Again bring gritty alt-rock (9pm). Nik Conomos opens front bar with an intimate solo set from 5pm.

Saturday 16 — MNI FEST

Garage rock takeover! Lovelovelove headline alongside Modern Ivy, Mid-Century Modern, The Full Creams, and The Stirling Canon. DJ Daven spins between sets. Front bar and garden bar DJs keep energy high all night.

Sunday 17

Whitts End close with tight guitar-driven pop-rock (9pm). Earlier slots TBC.

Wednesday 20

Nocturnal Syndrome unleash heavy modern metal (10pm), Static deliver gritty industrial rock (9pm), Broken Milk Crates kick raw indie energy (8pm).

Thursday 21

Hatless bring upbeat indie-pop hooks (10pm), Off Brand surf-rock energy (9pm), The Idles Mind sharp post-punk (8pm). GBass back front bar with smooth solo tunes from 5pm.

Friday 22

Cardia headline metalcore fury (11pm), RVN//NT synth-aggression (10pm), Pyrokinesis psych-metal experiments (9pm), Neuroticist punk intensity (8pm). DJ Dallon on decks.

Saturday 23

On The Moss indie pop bliss (11pm), Sugarworld dreamy vibes (10pm), Piss Off sharp punk (9pm), Black Lettuce lo-fi punk (8pm). DJ Daven spins all night. Chris Timms solo front bar from 5pm.

Sunday 24

88 Tokokmak close with art-rock and alt-jazz (9pm). Black Lettuce bring lo-fi punk at 7pm. 8pm slot TBC.

Wednesday 27

F#CK YEAH Wednesdays with Ascended’s hard-hitting alt-punk (10pm), Kudos indie rock energy (9pm), Stipulation’s raw power (8pm).

Thursday 28

Whiplash hardcore punk fury (10pm), Nocturnal Syndrome metal madness (9pm), Static industrial grit (8pm). Sam Felix smooth front bar acoustic set from 5pm.

Friday 29

J.R Fink alt-rock genre blend (11pm), The Amazing The garage blues grit (9pm). Front bar solo from Zane Taylor from 5pm. DJ Dallon and garden bar DJs hold it down late.

Saturday 30

Skip The Pleasantries pop-skunk punk energy (11pm), The Mess Were In melodic alt-rock (10pm), Dead Head Redemption gritty Southern heaviness (9pm). DJ Emo Night vibes. Thomas McCluskey front bar solo 5pm.

Sunday 31

Wayside wrap it up with emotive emo (9pm). Earlier slots TBC.