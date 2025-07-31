Awaiting Connection’s ‘first time living’: A Genre-Blurring Journey through Adolescence

The band’s journey from home recordings to a fully realised, emotionally charged sound.

Awaiting Connection, the Melbourne and Sydney-based alt-rock quartet, has been carving out a distinct sonic identity since their formation on the Central Coast.

Originally a trio, Clam (vocals), Cosmo (guitar), and Amy (bass), they debuted with Flatlined, a DIY-recorded single that hinted at their raw, unfiltered energy.

In mid-2024, they dropped Insane Aquarium, a track that further refined their sound, blending alt-rock, emo, and shoegaze with a gritty, homegrown edge.

The addition of drummer Nic, with his fast, technical percussion, solidified their evolution, culminating in their latest EP, first time living. A dynamic exploration of youth, growth, and musical experimentation.

The track ‘Superfan’ encapsulates the band’s genre-fluid approach. Clam’s vocals oscillate between vulnerable introspection and explosive catharsis, backed by Cosmo’s rain-like ’90s-inspired guitar riffs and Amy’s warm basslines.

Nic’s drumming, reminiscent of metal’s precision yet infused with punk urgency, propels the track forward, creating a soundscape that feels both nostalgic and fresh.

The song’s vocals perfectly balance angst with moments of clarity. Mirroring the awkward, disorienting transition into one’s adulthood.

The production, while polished enough to highlight their musicianship, retains a raw, DIY charm that keeps it grounded.

The most appealing part of Awaiting Connection is their refusal to be boxed into a single genre.

first time living borrows from emo’s emotional weight, shoegaze’s hazy textures, and indie rock’s melodic hooks, all while maintaining an industrial-tinged rawness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by awaitingconnection (@awaitingconnection)

The result is a sound that feels deeply personal yet universally relatable, a soundtrack for those navigating the chaos of growing up.