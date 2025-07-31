Early bird BIGSOUND tix end tonight – don’t sleep on it

The biggest week in Aussie new music is just around the corner.

From Sept 2–5, Fortitude Valley is throwing open its doors to 130 of the most exciting artists from home and beyond.

Expect country charm from Tyla Rodrigues and Dylan Wright, glossy pop gems from Lyric, Azure Ryder and Borderline, plus a stack of future favourites you’ll be stoked to say you saw first.

One pass gets you into 18 venues over three jam-packed nights, plus that always-chaotic closing night party.

Whether you’re scouting your next favourite band or just vibing your way through Valley crawl-style, BIGSOUND is where it all goes down.

Early bird tickets wrap up tonight (Thursday 31 July, 11:59pm), so jump on it and save a few bucks while you’re at it.

🎟️ Grab your pass now.