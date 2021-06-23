Great Barrier Reef should be considered “in danger” UNESCO states

UNESCO officials recommend that the Great Barrier Reef should be classified as a world heritage site “in danger.”

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) says the famous coral reef should be placed on the “in danger” list at the World Heritage Committee Meeting next month.

A UNESCO report recommends that a revision of Australia’s key reef policy is essential.

The report writes the policy ‘The Reef 2050 Plan‘:

“requires stronger and clearer commitments, in particular towards urgently countering the effects of climate change, but also towards accelerating water quality improvement and land management measures.”

Environment Minister Sussan Ley, however, is not having it. She was “blindsided” by the decision and furtherly explained that:

“it is almost unheard of for a site to be added to the endangered list, or recommended … without the necessary consultation leading up to it…it is a deviation from normal process.”

Just listening to another coalition fool , Susan Ley who just said with a straight face that Australia has the gold standard in regarding caring for the Great Barrier Reef , with this Government doing nothing about climate change , how can she say this BS !!😡😡 — stephen (@johnsy123aus) June 21, 2021

For reasons unexplained, she believes Australia is being “singled out” by the official recommendation and “will challenge this decision when it comes before the full committee later on in July.”

Imogen Zethoven, an environmental consultant to the Australian Marine Conservation Society, said the potential listing should not come as a surprise.

She cited the advisory body to the World Heritage Committee, which identified last year that because of climate change, the future for the Great Barrier Reef was bleak.