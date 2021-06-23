Disney’s latest live-action remake has cast Rachel Zegler as its Snow White, and she shut down haters who questioned the casting of a Latina.

In the latest of Disney’s spur of classic fairytale remakes, they have found their Snow White in upcoming star Rachel Zegler.

Zegler is set to make her feature debut in December as Maria in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, and next April she’ll appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods alongside Helen Mirren.

Zegler has confirmed she will be starting production with Disney sometime next year.

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts,” said Director Marc Webb to Deadline.

“Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.”

Zegler, who is of Colombian and Polish descent, said in a Tweet on Tuesday, “yes I am snow white no I am not bleaching my skin for the role,” presumably in response to a handful of racist haters who opposed the idea of a Latina Snow White.

Her tweet has since been deleted.

The announcement makes Zegler the latest live-action Disney princess, following the likes of Lily James in Cinderella, Emma Watson in Beauty and the Beast, and Naomi Scott in Aladdin.

If I see a single racist tweet about Snow White casting… pic.twitter.com/FK4PhbbhZq — Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) June 23, 2021

The film was announced in 2016, but this has been some of the only news we have heard.

With the film announcement, it was also revealed that new songs for the princess would be written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul – the duo who famously penned the lyrics for songs in La La Land and The Greatest Showman.

This project is part of Disney’s growing list of upcoming live-action projects including The Little Mermaid, Hercules, Pinocchio, and Peter Pan & Wendy, along with sequels to The Lion King, Aladdin, and Cruella.

homegirl we have LOTS to catch up on pic.twitter.com/gtNsrpITm0 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 22, 2021

It is set to be directed and produced by Marc Webb, with a screenplay Erin Cressida Wilson, and rather be a remake of the 1937 original film, the project is expected to expand the story and music.

Last year Disney faced backlash following the release of their live-action Mulan, which “abuses human rights, regurgitates current nationalistic myths, grossly appropriates one of China’s most beloved characters, and fails both Eastern and Western viewers alike,” according to The Spectator.

Thai pro-democracy activist Netiwit shows solidarity with Hong Kong in a campaign to #BoycottMulan. More sign of the #MilkTeaAlliance having cross-border, real-world impact. https://t.co/rNXllMIDUK — Patpicha Best (@patpichatan) September 3, 2020

There is no release date for the new Snow White yet, but production is set to kick off in 2022.

i hate this era of live-action remakes but GOD i am so here for Latina Snow White! https://t.co/d1d24hr1rh — Diana ⁷ 🪐 loki spoilers (@zelenialoki) June 22, 2021