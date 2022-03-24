Great Southern Nights are bringing the best acts to Waywards

You know we love live music and we love keeping it local so, Waywards is up there as one of the faves.

Upstairs at The Bank Hotel, Waywards hosts live music shows every weekend and over the next couple of weeks, this incredible venue is taking part in the Great Southern Nights.

Great Southern Nights is a celebration of live music all over New South Wales.

Hundreds of performances will be held at venues all over the state through March and April.

Great Southern Nights is an NSW government initiative to encourage the revival of the great state’s live music, entertainment and hospitality sectors.

Tomorrow night at Waywards, Sydney-based indie punk band Down for Tomorrow are dropping by as part of their Dark Comedy tour.

As Down for Tomorrow explores their heavy side, tomorrow night’s show promises to be something of a spectacle.

Saturday night will go in another direction that is sure to be equally as sonically satisfying with Nyxen’s indie-electronic dance music although, honestly, that’s too small of a box to put Nyxen in.

Nyxen’s music defies genre stereotypes and simply exists in the ‘zone’. Whatever you want to call her delicious blend of 80s influenced tunes, it is bound to get you grooving.

You won’t want to miss Great Southern Nights at Waywards. Check out the show dates below.