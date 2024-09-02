Guilty Sleep mark the evolution of their sound with new emogaze EP ‘Seeds’

‘Seeds’ is the first of Guilty Sleep’s upcoming trilogy of EPs, and its emogaze mastery means we’re in for an absolute treat.

Guilty Sleep have paired an emo spirit with shoegaze flourishes on ‘Seeds’, the first in a trilogy of EPs set to be released by the Canadian five-piece.

The three-track project establishes the new development of the band’s sound, and was borne out of early basement following the arrival of their new third guitarist, Los.

Los is joined by vocalists Eric and Haise, with fellow bandmate Nick rounding out the lineup. ‘Seeds’ begins with the droning riffs and wavy distortion of ‘Sleeve’, a worthy opener that immediately establishes the emogaze sound Guilty Sleep have clearly mastered.

What begins as an almost-acoustic, guitar drive track later transforms into something grittier, as punchy, stomach-churning drums and a highly textured chorus that simply washes over you.

Leaning into their shoegaze tendencies, ‘Sleeve’ features hummable melodies and lots of reverb, but adds new contours with the sneering, punkish vocal delivery and the kind of screechy guitar melodies that feel borne out the garage.

For Guilty Sleep, building a soundscape is only part of the story. Their tracks also tell a story, as ‘Waltz for Fallen Lovers’ proves so effortlessly.

This EP standout initially feels like a sunnier, almost indie rock-leaning track, but it later leaves room for the band to revel in their harsher extremities with a shouted vocal outro.

It makes mention of lucid dreams and the uncontrollability of going on a downward spiral, which reaches its nadir on a thunderous instrumental section almost purpose built for a commute home with the windows up.

Guilty Sleep’s efforts culminate on ‘Meal Replacement’, the EP’s catchiest track with infectious percussion and the rawest vocal performance yet.

All the band’s signatures are there — from distorted instrumentation to guitar noise — but it’s delivered with a more melodic flair, offering the perfect final note for their concise and enthralling EP.

Listen to Guilty Sleep’s new EP ‘Seeds’ below.