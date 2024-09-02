Premiere: Des Cortez are all grown up (kind of) on stellar new EP ‘Little Giants’

Melbourne trio Des Cortez endure the pains of stuffing up, breaking up, and growing up on resplendent new EP ‘Little Giants’.

Des Cortez have solidified their status as ones to watch with their new EP ‘Little Giants’.

The six-track project — a follow up to their already stellar debut ‘Burn After Listening’ — sees the hazy indie trio ruminate on life’s fleeting beauties and coming-of-age, as soundtracked by sunny guitar riffs and raw vocal performances.

Des Cortez — composed of high school friends Devlin McCarthy, Paddy McPhee, and Sam Knight — kick off proceedings with ‘Hotel’, a propulsive indie rock opener that brims with fuzzy guitar melodies, groovy bass and a reflection on the band’s relationship with their hometown of Melbourne.

Adorned with regal organ flourishes and carried by the raspy intensity of Knight’s voice, ‘Hotel’ establishes the trio’s knack for summertime ditties, which continues on lead single and second track ‘Ultraviolet’.

This feel-good and upbeat standout delivers the EP’s most ascendant chorus, backed by shimmering cymbals and the kind of sonic euphoria that’s destined for stadium crowds.

Later, on ‘All I Want Is You’, Des Cortez sketch new contours of their sound with an indie ballad featuring powerhouse vocals and a slower, waltzing tempo.

Sophomore single ‘Strangers’ sees the trio muse on identity atop catchy guitar melodies, while ‘Cut Your Teeth’ veers toward heavier rock stylings with ear-catching bass and layered vocals.

Through it all, Des Cortez never lose focus of their storytelling, with each track detailing the throes of adolescence.

From the anger that sometimes arises in friendships to breakups that push a former lover into obscurity and feeling aimless, ‘Little Giants’ showcases a band with a firm understanding of life’s uncertainty and a willingness to be vulnerable.

Des Cortez’s efforts culminate on ‘Blood’, the EP’s most introspective track detailing the regrettable erosion of friendships over time.

With its pristine instrumentation and relatable storytelling ‘Blood’ crystallises the band’s clear mastery of their own sonic lane, finishing a project that’s sure to usher in a breakout moment.

Listen to Des Cortez’s new EP ‘Little Giants’ below.