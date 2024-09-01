Hello Sunshine 2025: Catch Stone Temple Pilots, Smash Mouth, Wolfmother, and Bluey Live!

Sunshine, good vibes, and great music are just around the corner!

Melbourne’s much-loved Hello Sunshine Festival is making a comeback in March 2025, and it’s set to be the best one yet.

This year’s lineup is packed with hits. Headlining the event are Stone Temple Pilots, making their long-awaited return to Australia after more than 20 years.

Fans can look forward to rocking out to classics like “Plush” and revisiting the golden days of 90s alternative rock.

Also on the bill are Smash Mouth, ready to bring their feel-good tunes like “Walkin’ on the Sun” and “All Star” to get everyone singing along. Aussie rock favorites Wolfmother will deliver their signature powerful riffs, while Kasey Chambers, the queen of Australian country music, will charm the crowd with her soulful songs.

Dance enthusiasts can look forward to Rogue Traders, known for their 2009 hit “Voodoo Child,” and Aussie hip hop star Drapht, who will bring his energetic performance to the stage.

But Hello Sunshine isn’t just about music—it’s a full-on family event. The kids’ favourite, Bluey, will be there for meet-and-greets and a special live show sure to get everyone moving.

Multi-platinum artist Lenny Pearce will keep the party going with his unique blend of hip hop and house music, and local kids’ band Whistle & Trick will bring their fun vibes to the festival.

The festival kicks off on Saturday, March 1st, at Caribbean Gardens in Melbourne, before heading to the Gold Coast Broadwater Parklands on Saturday, March 8th. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 6th, at 9 am AEST.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy some sunshine, great music, and family fun!

Tickets for Hello Sunshine go on sale to the general public on Friday September 6 at 9am AEST here.