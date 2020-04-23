When it comes to music documentaries on Youtube, it can be a bit of a mixed bag. So to help you mine the gold from the trash, we put together this list for when you’re low on the dollars, or just looking for something different… and you’ll find plenty of ‘different’ on Youtube.

Here are eight of the best music doco’s you can watch for free on YouTube.

YouTube is full of weird, unofficial music documentaries. We’re here to help you wade through the garbage with this list of 8 worth-your-while doco’s.

Frank Zappa: A Pioneer of Future Music

Any attempt to give insight to the marvellous oddity that is Frank Zappa and his music is worth checking out. And this doco does a pretty good job of deciphering this truly one-of-a-kind artist and his prolific work. Excellent watch whether you’re a long-term fan wanting to find out more about the moustachio’d one, or as an introduction to pull you down the rabbit hole.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Breaking The Sound Barrier

Ok, so it’s Vimeo, not Youtube, but we couldn’t overlook this crucial insight into the experience of being a band in the Melbourne music scene. Made by photographer/documentary maker Yana Amur, this short doco stops in with a range of bands (including our good mates DARTS) to talk about making music as an underground band struggling to make ends meets. Crucially though, it avoids getting stuck in a rut about getting recognition, and instead focuses on the joy of making music for the sake of music and the unique experience of being an Australian band. Things like this, which examine the unique Australian identity of our music, are too few and far between, we only wish there were more of its kind.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Punk Rock Vs Sharia Law

What’s more punk than taking on authority? Nothing. But we bet when you think “punk rock,” you don’t think of Indonesia, yet Indonesia’s punk scene is diverse and flourishing despite its oppression from authority. Episode 5 in Noisey’s Music World series looks at punk in Aceh, Indonesia’s sharia province where anti-punk sentiment is at its strongest, with 65 punks being arrested and detained at Moral Training Camps. It makes for an incredibly interesting, all too real journey of John Safran-esque nature.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Importance of Being Morrisey

Morrissey is a dividing character, from his outspoken views to his critically slammed book. He may be a polarising character but you can’t deny he’s an interesting one. Another thing you can’t deny is the importance of The Smiths. The Importance of Being Morrisey is a window into the man, his music, and inevitably, his acerbic views.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A Skin Too Few: The Days of Nick Drake

The word “intimate” is bandied about a lot when talking about music documentaries but believe us when we say that A Skin Too Few is an intimate look at the life of the under-rated but highly influential musician Nick Drake. A chronological look at his life, the documentary features his sister, his parents (of which his mother was an important artistic influence), as well as his arranger, producer and the like. It all equates to a touching tribute that paints his life from the beginning, through to the tragically young ending.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dig!

Arguably the greatest music documentary ever made, Dig! follows the respective career paths of The Dandy Warhols and The Brian Jonestown Massacre; the former being professional and career-minded, the latter being completely out of control. Packed with footage of on-stage brawls and other chaotic scenes, this doco is absolute madness from start to finish.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We Jam Econo: The Story of the Minuteman

A celebration of the legendary 1980’s punk band, and the broader 80’s punk scene and DIY culture that they epitomised. We Jam Econo documents the life of the Minuteman through interviews with the bassist and drummer and old interview footage of singer and guitarist D. Boon who passed away in 1985. Henry Rollins, Greg Ginn and Flea also make appearances, each of them highlighting the importance of the band in Southern California’s music scene.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

U2 – The Early Years

Documenting U2’s early days in Ireland, this doco is arguably the rawest look we’ve ever had at the legendary band. Full exclusive interview footage and analysis from those closest to the band, this a must-watch for all fans.