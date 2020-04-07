As if we haven’t been hanging out long enough for this sequel. The Last of Us Part II, which was slated for release in May of this year, has been delayed indefinitely. The cited reason will come as no surprise: the coronavirus pandemic.

With global logistics, manufacturing and shipping thrown into chaos, Sony said in a recent tweet that “Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve.”

With coronavirus creating chaos, Sony has made the regrettable decision to delay the release of The Last of Us Part II. The question is if not now, when?

The game was initially scheduled for release in February, and then May, and now, who knows? The game was set for release as a PS4 only title, but with the PS5 set to drop later this year, we could be looking at 2021 for the next instalment of this post-apocalyptic survival quest.

Developer Naughty Dog is also placing a lot of stock in the launch of the game, stating that:

“We want to make sure everyone gets to play Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone.”

To read the full statements, head over to Playstation’s and Naughty Dog’s twitter accounts.