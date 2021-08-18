Hans Zimmer has composed two original scores for ‘Dune’

Hans Zimmer returns to the big screen with not one, but two new scores for the long-awaited film adaptation of sci-fi classic Dune.

The film will be released to streaming services and select cinemas this October.

Hans Zimmer is notorious for being one of the most prolific film composers in the industry. To date, he has composed over one hundred soundtracks and film scores.

Around 50 of these soundtracks, including individual songs, have even been nominated for awards.

However, this time around, Hans is taking a rather unconventional route.

You see, he’s not actually doing two different film scores. Sure, he’s writing two scores that you can listen to, but the second score is weirdly accompanying a special book that is set to be released alongside the movie.

The book is called The Art And Sound of Dune.

It is, in fact, a ‘making-of’ book that will feature exclusive interviews with the cast and crew. Names include director Denis Villeneuve, and actors Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac.

According to sci-fi blog, io9, Zimmer was “so inspired when looked at the upcoming behind-the-scenes book from Insight Editions, he decided to write some musical accompaniment.”

It’s definitely a cool idea, and we haven’t really seen anything like it before.

How it works is still a little ambiguous, too. Do we whack on the CD while reading this soon-to-be-amazing book? Seems like it.

Or is old Zimmer mate just really, really bored in the covid era and needing a new excuse to write? It wouldn’t be surprising, but we’re not complaining either. The more Zimmer, the better, if you ask us!

The book is slated for release on October 22nd, the same day as the film.

You can grab it in a standard edition for 50 bucks (68.84 AUD), getting all the in-depth info from the film’s earliest inception all the way through to completion.

Or, if you’re that much of a diehard fan, why not throw up $595 (819.16 AUD) for the limited edition – there’s only 700 in stock!

Each one will contain a unique number, signed by author Lapointe and director Villeneuve, and features a cloth, foil-stamped cover (ooh!) with Atreides and Harkonnen symbols.