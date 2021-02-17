Subscribe to Happy Mag in print to win a limited edition Zippo lighter!

Want to take home a limited edition Zippo lighter emblazoned with some Happy Mag swag? We’re giving away three to new magazine subscribers, valued at $70 each.

Thanks to the lords and ladies at Zippo, we’ve got our hands on a few limited edition Zippo lighters with ‘Happy’ printed in white. The temptation was to keep them all for ourselves, of course, but we’d rather get them out to a few of our favourite readers.

Starting today, we’ve put aside three lighters for three new subscribers to Happy Mag in print. If you subscribe before February 26th at midnight, you’ll be in the running to win one of these killer collectibles. Use it to light candles, find your way around the house at nighttime, or just hang onto it because it’s cool as hell – up to you.

As a new subscriber, you’ll immediately receive a copy of Happy Mag Issue 15, our inaugural Gaming Issue. In there you’ll find an interview with Rockstar Games’ Music Director Ivan Pavlovich, Bob Geldof himself, a chat with Australian musicians Woodes, Montaigne, and Roy Molloy about their alternate lives as video game streamers, and heaps more.

Every issue of Happy Mag is packed with original photography, comics, thought-provoking features, and insight into the music, arts, gaming, and audio industries. Happy Mag is printed locally on 100% recycled and sustainable papers.

To enter, purchase an annual subscription to Happy Mag anytime between now and Friday, February 26th at midnight. Three winners will be chosen at random, and one of the limited edition Zippo lighters will arrive with your copy of Issue 15!

SUBSCRIBE TO HAPPY MAG

Please note: only subscriptions from Australian residents will be considered.