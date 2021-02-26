Zippo bolster their classic range with a set of gaming lighters

Zippo, a brand as classic as they come, have launched a new range of gaming-inspired lighters. A fine addition to any shelf!

Slowly, the world is absorbing gaming for what it is – the largest entertainment medium there is. Video games are officially bigger than Hollywood, and it only makes sense that classic brands such as Zippo are lending their name to the trend.

Zippo have recently unveiled a range of gaming lighters, featuring classic pixel designs as well as some Ubisoft-endorsed Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry options.

Zippos are as much a collectible as they are a super-functional lighter. The famously hard-to-break product has a certain timeless quality to it, from the boxed chassis to the world-famous click of the lid.

The new gaming line includes a couple of retro designs that echo Space Invaders or Outrun, then some more contemporary takes. Two Assassin’s Creed Odyssey lighters are on the menu, as is a street chrome etching of the iconic Assassin’s Creed logo. Unfortunately, the latter has presently sold out.

Also on the table are a Far Cry 5 design on a black matte lighter, and a For Honor design on street chrome.

Check out the full range of Zippo gaming lighters on the Zippo website.