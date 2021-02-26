Stanley Clarke releases the game-changing Spellcaster bass

Stanley Clarke continues to challenge the conventions of bass with the tone bending, short-scale Spellcaster.

Father of jazz-fusion bass playing Stanley Clarke has revealed his new Spellcaster. It’s a short-scale bass, that resembles a Hendrix-style Stratocaster, with an upside-down headstock and Strat-shaped body. It’s unique selling point? The Spellcaster is equipped with a whammy bar.

Built as a collaboration between master luthier Tom Lieber and master of low-end Stanley Clarke, the Spellcaster is being made by Oneonta Guitars and designed to expand the possibilities of the modern bass player. Oneonta describes the Spellcaster as “the most advanced evolution in electric bass”.

“The Spellcaster Bass is not intended to replace your existing guitar, but instead, to give you more options as a player – to expand your arsenal,“ says Clarke. “When the time comes to play that song with a bass solo, this is what you will want in your hands.”

The 30.5-inch bass features an alder body with a bolt-on maple neck and a 25 fret rosewood board. The Hendrix-inspired headstock places increased tension on the E string while reducing tension on the G. Again, like the Strat, it features 3 single-coil pickups with a 5-way selector switch and a mini switch that can engage all pickups, or avoid the middle pickup.

The Spellcaster is available in a vintage sunburst finish. Visit Oneonta for all the details.