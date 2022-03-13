Happy’s Zen Horoscope (13th March – 19th March): The full moon is in Virgo

With an eye on balance, peace, and optimism, let the full moon in Virgo help you let go of anything that does not serve.

Rather than starting anything new, look at what you have been putting your energy into recently and course correct.

Ask yourself what is worth letting go of, and what is worth keeping? As long as it’s in alignment to help you to make some positive changes for the month ahead, you can’t go wrong.

Pisces

Time to remember what you are worth, any nonaction that has been caused by delays, stalling, or indecision, gets a look in. Time to make some changes. Whatever it may be this is your window, you’ve probably already seen the signs, so don’t be lagging now, and step to it.

Pisces (looking into a mirror): you’re the kindest bitch I know

Pisces (smiling at the mirror): thank you — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) March 5, 2022

Aries

Sometimes you just have to look at life as the adventure that it is, chances are what you are heading towards isn’t as scary or as daunting as you think it is, chances are, you may even learn or gain something new. It’s a good week for tapping into possibilities and potential, especially around upskilling.

Honestly, how dare you pic.twitter.com/MZqxgW7mhw — Co – Star (@costarastrology) March 7, 2022

Taurus

If you are in the process of working through a new idea but external pressures are getting you a bit down, making you feel a little exhausted, or overwhelmed, even if you feel like giving up, don’t give up. Treat it like a trial just to knock the edge off, that way, if it feels right you can keep going, and if it doesn’t, tweak it. Whatever you do, just keep going.

the moon is in taurus what y’all eating today??? — ♡ briancée ♡ (@yungchipotle) March 7, 2022

Gemini

Breaking a cycle has never felt so right. This is the time to reflect on the patterns in your life that would benefit from a change. Think about the way that you used to approach things, and how it did or didn’t work out. Remove any negative habits, and take responsibility for your actions now in a way that will benefit your life in the years to come.

Drowning in the sea of love

Where everyone would love to drown Stevie Nicks, Gemini — Astro Poets (@poetastrologers) March 6, 2022

Cancer

There is a lot of ambition on the air. You know what you want, and you are ready to go full steam ahead to achieve your goals. Be mindful at times to not rush too fast without thinking things through properly. At this time, think less about the need to stop at nothing to get what you want, and more about a little extra preparation, just to ensure you don’t cut any corners.

time to get a tattoo, cancer. — astrology bot (@hourIyhoroscope) March 7, 2022

Leo

Future planning has never felt so invigorating. This week is a highlight for plotting the months ahead and is the perfect time for discovery. Especially if you are considering new places or locations, personally or professionally. Enjoy the openness of discovering new places, and all of the potential possibilities that come with it. Let your intuition and your excitement inform you and help you to take your next steps.

Virgo

Let go of whatever is holding you back, especially if it means you have to bring a bit of compromise into the equation. Sure meeting things halfway can feel hard but at this time it’s for the greater good. Know that in doing so, you are making the opportunity to create the right kind of situation to allow you to be the best you that you can be. You can thank me later.

The longer Virgo goes hermit, the more they continue to level up. Beware of the Virgo Recharge, it is DEADLY! ⚡️ — VIRGO SUPPORT GROUP (@virgosupport) March 5, 2022

Libra

You’ve worked hard to create the life you want. Maybe you find it hard to take a break, maybe it’s because you have had such a strong focus on keeping it all going that it’s made you a little stubborn or rigid. If you have been obsessing over money or routine, give yourself permission to shake things up and do something different, you don’t have to be so serious all of the time.

Libra mood for today: 'F*ck feelings all I want is cash' — Libra Prophet💫 (@libra_prophet) March 4, 2022

Scorpio

While you may have already formulated and set in place a schedule to help you to complete your goals, and even whilst this is working, if you find that at any time the structure borders on stifling, or repetitive, change things up just a little. A little spontaneity goes a long way in helping to keep the creativity and passion flowing.

Person: Hey…

Scorpio: That’s suspicious 🤨 — Scorpio Brasi (@iamsouljabrasi) March 7, 2022

Sagittarius

If you are finding that a lot of your time is being taken up with small tasks that seem to take forever, so much so that you feel like you never get a moment to make any headway on the bigger stuff, then maybe its time to reevaluate where you are putting your energy. Maybe you would benefit from realigning your goals, and spending more time on other things for a while so that you can make some progress where it counts.

Sagittarius 🤝 Capricorn 🤝 Aquarius Being smarter than 97% of their high school teachers. — Astrology Vibez (@astrologyvibez) March 5, 2022

Capricorn

Reconnect with some of your original goals, and redirect your energy into making them work the second time around. Especially for the projects that are purely passion-based, but that you would like to take to the next level. At this stage, it’s more important to look to see what you can add or subtract to your life to make it happen. Plan now, to activate it later.

When you’re a Cancer and recruit a Capricorn to go on life adventures with you: pic.twitter.com/lEgTZGATrQ — Astrology Vibez (@astrologyvibez) March 5, 2022

Aquarius

Oh, how the planets have aligned for you lately Aquarius. You are truly blessed. Use this time to give thanks for all that has come to be, because gratitude is fundamental in aligning yourself with even more abundance in the future. Celebrate, enjoy yourself, give yourself permission to indulge a little. You deserve it.