Instagram will cancel service in Russia from midnight

by Chloe Maddren

Instagram users in Russia have been warned that the social media platform will no longer be accessible in the country in protest of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This comes after Metal Platforms said it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages such as “Death to the Russian invaders”.

Apparently, Meta suggested that Russian users move their photos and videos from Instagram before the service stops and encouraged them to switch to Russia’s own “competitive internet platforms”.

More to come.

